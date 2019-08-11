ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.3 3 reviews

Grape Candy

I&l Genetics of Colorado created the grape-flavored Grape Candy by crossing White Lemon and Purple Pantera. This tasty strain comes in multi-colored flowers with hues of purple and light green. The heavy high will leave you feeling content and blissed out while you chill out on your favorite couch for an afternoon nap.

Member since 2018
I think my dog is a flat earth theorist
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Member since 2020
Really nice balance heavy on the indica. I have restless legs and this is the best cure I’ve tried by far
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Purple Pantera
