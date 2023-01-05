Grape Durbs
aka Grape Durban
Grape Durbs effects are mostly energizing.
Grape Durbs potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Durbs, also known as Grape Durban,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and creative. Grape Durbs has 23% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Durbs, before let us know! Leave a review.
Grape Durbs strain effects
Grape Durbs strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
