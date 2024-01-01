stock photo similar to Grape Gary
Hybrid

Grape Gary

Grape Gary is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Grape Gary is a potent cross of Gary Payton and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Grape Gary's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gary, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight