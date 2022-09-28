Grape Gas #7 effects are mostly energizing.
Grape Gas #7 potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Gas #7 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, talkative, and aroused. Grape Gas #7 has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Gas #7, before let us know! Leave a review.
Grape Gas #7 sensations
Grape Gas #7 helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
