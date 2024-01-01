stock photo similar to Grape Monster
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Grape Monster

Grape Monster is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Monster is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Grape Monster typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Grape Monster’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Monster, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Grape Monster

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Grape Monster products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Grape Monster near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight