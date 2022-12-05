Grape Octane
aka Grape Octane OG
Grape Octane effects are mostly calming.
Grape Octane potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Octane, also known as Grape Octane OG, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, aroused, and relaxed. Grape Octane has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene.
Grape Octane sensations
