Hybrid

Grape Pizza

Grape Pizza is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Grape Pizza comes from Modified Grapes x The Original Z and is a hybrid. It's green bud with pungent and savory grape flavor that yields a medium amount of flower and high amount of hash. Grape Pizza grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Grape Pizza.

