Grape Skin
Grape Skin effects are mostly calming.
Grape Skin potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Skin is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, focused, and tingly. Grape Skin has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Skin, before let us know! Leave a review.
Grape Skin strain effects
Grape Skin strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
