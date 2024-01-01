Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple
Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple is a cannabis strain from Green Bodhi—released in conjunction with 'I Love Growing Marijuana' (aka ILGM). Golden Pineapple S1 is a cross of White Widow X Cindy 99 known for its uplifting and energizing effects with a flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks. The creative boost of Golden Pineapple make it a perfect strain for daytime use, offering a clear-headed high that keeps you motivated, creative and focused.
Green Bodhi says, "For Golden Pineapple, I started with a cut I received in the early 2000s, which I was given as 'Pineapple,' but it wasn’t the Oregon pineapple circulating in Eugene. After growing it, I realized I had something unique—eventually naming it Golden Pineapple, as it matched all the profiles and morphology. It wasn’t until genetic testing in 2016 that I learned it was a phenotype of Ice Princess, combining the legendary White Widow and Cindy 99."
