Hybrid

Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple

Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple is a cannabis strain from Green Bodhi—released in conjunction with 'I Love Growing Marijuana' (aka ILGM). Golden Pineapple S1 is a cross of White Widow X Cindy 99 known for its uplifting and energizing effects with a flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks. The creative boost of Golden Pineapple make it a perfect strain for daytime use, offering a clear-headed high that keeps you motivated, creative and focused.

Green Bodhi says, "For Golden Pineapple, I started with a cut I received in the early 2000s, which I was given as 'Pineapple,' but it wasn’t the Oregon pineapple circulating in Eugene. After growing it, I realized I had something unique—eventually naming it Golden Pineapple, as it matched all the profiles and morphology. It wasn’t until genetic testing in 2016 that I learned it was a phenotype of Ice Princess, combining the legendary White Widow and Cindy 99."

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple products near you

Similar to Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple strain genetics

First strain parent
Ww
White Widow
Second strain parent
C99
Cinderella 99
Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple
Green Bodhi Golden Pineapple