HybridTHC 19%CBD

Green Genie

Green Genie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Green Genie is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Freedom Seeds, the average price of Green Genie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Green Genie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Genie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



