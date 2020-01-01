Green Ninja was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Northern Lights with Afghan. With a mellow odor during flower, Green Ninja is ideal gardeners growing on the down-low. Once harvested and cured, Green Ninja produces fruity and spicy aromas and flavors. Its heavy high may bring you down into a contemplative state of relaxation.
