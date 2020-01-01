ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Ninja
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Green Ninja
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Green Ninja

Green Ninja

Green Ninja was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Northern Lights with Afghan. With a mellow odor during flower, Green Ninja is ideal gardeners growing on the down-low. Once harvested and cured, Green Ninja produces fruity and spicy aromas and flavors. Its heavy high may bring you down into a contemplative state of relaxation.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Green Ninja nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Ninja nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Green Ninja

Products with Green Ninja

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Green Ninja nearby.