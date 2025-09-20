Green Otterpop
aka Green Otter Pop
SativaTHC 28%CBD —
Green Otterpop
GOt
Sativa
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Lemon
Citrus
Lime
Green Otterpop effects are mostly energizing.
Green Otterpop potency is higher THC than average.
Green Otterpop is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Sour D x Ms. Universe, and released by Honeydew Farms. This plant grows into stretchy kolas with wispy, bright green buds and thick white trichomes. Green Otterpop has uplifting, giggly effects and a palate of sweet lime candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Otterpop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Green OtterpopOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Green Otterpop products near you
Similar to Green Otterpop near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Green Otterpop strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
x........d
September 20, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
This is probably one of the best weed strains I’ve ever had. I do recommend but it hits hard.