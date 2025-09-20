Green Otterpop is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Sour D x Ms. Universe, and released by Honeydew Farms. This plant grows into stretchy kolas with wispy, bright green buds and thick white trichomes. Green Otterpop has uplifting, giggly effects and a palate of sweet lime candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Otterpop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.