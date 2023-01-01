Greenhouse OG
aka Greenhouse, Greenhouse Kush
Greenhouse OG effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Greenhouse OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Greenhouse OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Greenhouse OG strain effects
Greenhouse OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Greenhouse OG products near you
Similar to Greenhouse OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—