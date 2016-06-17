ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grilled Cheese is a cross of TGA/Subcool’s Cheese Quake and Colorado Seed Inc.’s Gupta Kush. This strain shows off cheesy terpenes with a hint of citrus on the finish. Expect a mellow buzz with meditative Kush elements. Use this pungent strain to help relieve mild to moderate physical discomfort and for mood enhancement. 

Knocked me out. Got ahold of a nice handful of these buds. Smells cheesy and skunky. Good strain for insomnia or loss of appetite.
RelaxedSleepy
The greatest high I have had in a while. Will recommend
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Fantastic pain relief and pleasant high. Had a bad headache and back surgery pain, both alleviated after smoking. A little heady compared to most hybrids.
EuphoricRelaxed
Cheese Quake
New Strains Alert: Gupta Kush, Grilled Cheese, Rebel God Smoke, and More
Most popular in