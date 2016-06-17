Grilled Cheese is a cross of TGA/Subcool’s Cheese Quake and Colorado Seed Inc.’s Gupta Kush. This strain shows off cheesy terpenes with a hint of citrus on the finish. Expect a mellow buzz with meditative Kush elements. Use this pungent strain to help relieve mild to moderate physical discomfort and for mood enhancement.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
purpsourdeez
OakleyBoy1030
Red5standingBy
Find Grilled Cheese nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grilled Cheese nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Grilled Cheese
Hang tight. We're looking for Grilled Cheese nearby.