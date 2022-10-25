Grizzly Glue
Grizzly Glue effects are mostly calming.
Grizzly Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Grizzly Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Grizzly Glue - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Grizzly Glue sensations
Grizzly Glue helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
