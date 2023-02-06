STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
GS Juice is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, aroused, and creative. GS Juice has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, GS Juice, before let us know! Leave a review.
GS Juice strain effects
GS Juice strain flavors
GS Juice strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
