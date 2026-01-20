Guava Cooler reviews
Guava Cooler strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
D........7
January 20, 2026
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It does everything in the description. The description of smell flavor and effect. Love smoking it when I have time for my ideas to go down rabbit holes.