Guava Cooler is a tropical, indica-leaning hybrid known for its bright fruit flavor and smooth, relaxing effects. Most commonly bred from Guava × Biscotti-influenced genetics, this strain delivers a juicy aroma of ripe guava, sweet citrus, and tropical fruit, layered with creamy, doughy undertones and a light herbal finish. The effects begin with an uplifting, mood-boosting headspace before easing into a calm, relaxed body feel that stays smooth and approachable without heavy sedation. With moderate-to-high THC levels, Guava Cooler is a great choice for unwinding, social sessions, or enjoying a flavorful late-day smoke. With its frosty buds, refreshing terpene profile, and easygoing high, Guava Cooler is a standout for fans of fruit-forward, dessert-style hybrids. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.