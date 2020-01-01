ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thai Fantasy by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines the tropical flavors of Thai with the dependability of Black Domina. This embellishment of the Thai lineage emits a citrus-forward, tropical floral aroma while the flavor lands in richer, earthier territory. Thai Fantasy’s uplifting effects and abundant yield make this plant a joy to consume and grow. It has a solid cannabinoid profile that has been known to reach nearly 19% THC

