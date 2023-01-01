stock photo similar to Hawaiian Plushers
Hybrid

Hawaiian Plushers

Hawaiian Plushers is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Peach Ringz x Lemon Gushers. Breeders Tiki Madman and Big Al's Exotics evokes a tropical paradise of sweet and sour fruit tinged with petrol and pepper. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hawaiian Plushers, please share your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com. Your insights can help others discover more about this strain.

