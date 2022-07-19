Buy Hawaiian Runtz weed near you
Hawaiian Runtz effects are mostly energizing.
Hawaiian Runtz is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Pink Runtz with Hawaiian. Hawaiian Runtz produces a balanced high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, happy, and uplifted. The flavor of Hawaiian Runtz tastes tropical with skunky and earthy undertones. The THC level of this strain ranges from 15% - 25%. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
