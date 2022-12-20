Hawaiian Snowcone
Hawaiian Snowcone is a cannabis strain that combines Zkittlez and Lemon Cherry Gelato with breeder Tiki Madman's Hawaiian Plushers (Peach Rings x Lemon Gushers). Hawaiian Snowcone’s nose took us straight back to Island Snow Hawaii in Kailua, Oahu, where we ordered the blue snawzberry and cherry syrup shave ice, with the snowcap of sweetened, condensed milk. How can weed breeders dare name strains for so much candy, citrus, stone fruit, and creamy goodness? The terpene myrcene, plus differing levels of about four other aroma molecules (limonene, linalool, pinene) can conjure multiverses. The hybrid effect goes great with relaxing with a good friend. Breeder Tiki Madman made Hawaiian Snowcone, and a high-end, indoor California brand Big Al’s Exotics brought it to adult-use markets in Michigan in 2022 and California in 2023. Smoke this with a buddy under a tree on a snowy hill and become the Hawaiian Snowcone.
