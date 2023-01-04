Hazeoff
Hazeoff potency is higher THC than average.
Hazeoff is a perfect harmony of Face Off OG and Special Reserve Super Lemon Haze. Casa Flor’s hybrid combines the musky Kush terps of Faceoff with the limonene-laden, creative euphoria of SLH. If you’re a purist or prefer old school genetics, Hazeoff brings a new twist to old favorites.
