Hazy Fields is a cannabis strain. Hazy Fields appears to be a cross of Haze X Strawberry Fields, which would make it a sativa hybrid, that looks green. Since Strawberry Cough is already a haze, Hazy Fields may be an alternate name for Strawberry Cough.

Hazy Fields may have notes of tangy citrus and mocha.




