ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hercules
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hercules

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 27 reviews

Hercules

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Hercules

Hercules! Hercules! These hybrid buds are a blend of Hawaiian Urkle and Gupta Kush crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. A 60/40 sativa-dominant blend, Hercules offers the functional sedation of Kush with the mental alertness native to strong sativas. This all-day strain is ideal for physical activity, including, but not limited to: fighting Cerberus or eating an entire box of cereal.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for BOS6
Member since 2014
wow finally hercules made it on here this happens to be one of my favorite strains i first encountered it at a place called puffs in ashland wasn't to impressed with the bud they gave me in other words it was ugly! but it got the job done funny story right after i left i met a guy who was actually g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MoonstoneConnection
Member since 2016
A lovely hybrid. While I think ol Herc likely grew this for Chronos to help with his arthritis pain. Is it from Olympus? maybe... Its a very tasty, terpin heavy draw that culminates in a smooth mellow ,forget your dilemas type buzz. I would highly reccommend for anxiety during the day or ADD supress...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for crystinaiii
Member since 2017
Love this! I took one hit, my eyes popped open and I started to giggle. Definitely my favorite so far.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for WolfcolaVP
Member since 2017
Heavy head buzz but not sedating. Tastes great and smells even better.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for charlemagne
Member since 2016
I acquired a quarter/lb called Hercules Mystery Machine about 3-4 months ago, and incredibly, found 1 seed in the entire package, which i planted, and harvested only 2 days ago. Because it's in the early stages of drying/curing, i have yet to compare the high to that of the parent plant. However, gi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Hercules nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hercules nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hercules
User uploaded image of Hercules
User uploaded image of Hercules

Products with Hercules

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hercules nearby.

Most popular in