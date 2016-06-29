Hercules! Hercules! These hybrid buds are a blend of Hawaiian Urkle and Gupta Kush crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. A 60/40 sativa-dominant blend, Hercules offers the functional sedation of Kush with the mental alertness native to strong sativas. This all-day strain is ideal for physical activity, including, but not limited to: fighting Cerberus or eating an entire box of cereal.
