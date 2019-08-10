ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Holy Punch
Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Holy Punch

Holy Punch

Bred by Green House Seed Co., Holy Punch crosses their classic strain The Church with Grape, making a vigorous outdoor strain with a special terpene profile. Dense buds emit a fruity smell with a bit of spice in the background that is reminiscent of Haze cultivars. Its resin take on a bluish hue. Holy Punch has a potent high that,mellows out, making this a great strain for a dinner party or a night out on the town.

Avatar for Cloud_King
Member since 2019
This is an amazing newer strain by The Green House Seed Co. Very easy to grow. If dried and cured properly the flowers smell nice, become hard and dense. The smoke is smooth and not harsh on the throat at all. It has a very yummy grape taste when smoked. It's produces a strong indica high. Everyone ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
