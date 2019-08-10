Bred by Green House Seed Co., Holy Punch crosses their classic strain The Church with Grape, making a vigorous outdoor strain with a special terpene profile. Dense buds emit a fruity smell with a bit of spice in the background that is reminiscent of Haze cultivars. Its resin take on a bluish hue. Holy Punch has a potent high that,mellows out, making this a great strain for a dinner party or a night out on the town.
