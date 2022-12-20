Honeysuckle
Honeysuckle effects are mostly calming.
Honeysuckle potency is higher THC than average.
Honeysuckle is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and sleepy. Honeysuckle has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Honeysuckle, before let us know! Leave a review.
