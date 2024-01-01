stock photo similar to Hoodwink
Hoodwink
write a review
Hoodwink is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of (Spritzer x Cookies n Cream) x Zawtlatti. This plant produces a potent palate of fermented, funky fruit, with buds coated in a thick trichome frost. Hoodwink isn’t a trickster—it’s an easy, high-yielding strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hoodwink, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to HoodwinkOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hoodwink products near you
Similar to Hoodwink near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—