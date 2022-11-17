Spritzer
Spritzer effects are mostly energizing.
Spritzer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Runtz with Grape Pie and MAC. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Spritzer - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Spritzer sensations
Spritzer helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
