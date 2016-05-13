ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Developed in Mt. Hood, OR, by Valhalla Pharm, Hoodwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Purple Diesel. These dense, sticky, dark green buds feature purple highlights and an earthy, slightly citrusy scent with a sweet diesel flavor when smoked. The effects of this strain creep up on you slowly, gradually elevating your mood and fully relaxing your body. 

Avatar for tabbymyles
Member since 2015
this shit is fire! great sativa for anyone trying to stay focused and aware of what's going on. highly recommend!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for samadams
Member since 2016
one of my favorites by far, good all around feeling
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for laclope
Member since 2015
Dam great fucking strain
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
New Strains Alert: Sweet Black Angel, Silver Train, Hoodwreck, Alien Stardawg, and More
