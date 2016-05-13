Developed in Mt. Hood, OR, by Valhalla Pharm, Hoodwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Purple Diesel. These dense, sticky, dark green buds feature purple highlights and an earthy, slightly citrusy scent with a sweet diesel flavor when smoked. The effects of this strain creep up on you slowly, gradually elevating your mood and fully relaxing your body.
