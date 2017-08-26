ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 515 reviews

Purple Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 41 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 515 reviews

Purple Diesel
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Purple Diesel, bred by Cali Connection, is a wonder among hybrid strains. While most of the effects are often energizing, uplifting, and focused, Purple D may also be an exceptional strain for pain relief. A sneaky cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel, this strain takes a while to fully kick in. However, once the effects begin to present themselves, many are struck by a type of giggly, euphoric bliss. A favorite among daytime consumers, Purple Diesel features a sour, fuel-like aroma. For those interested in growing, this strain has an early flowering time of around 8 weeks and features dense buds with deep purple leaves.

Effects

Show all

384 people reported 2971 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 41%
Creative 36%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 28%
Depression 25%
Nausea 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

515

write a review

Find Purple Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Purple Diesel
First strain child
Electric Black Mamba
child
Second strain child
Hoodwreck
child

Products with Purple Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Diesel nearby.

Most popular in