stock photo similar to Hoof
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Hoof

Hoof is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nom Nom and Thug Pug. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hoof is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by High Garden, the average price of Hoof typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hoof’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hoof, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Hoof

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hoof products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hoof near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight