Bred by John Casali of Huckleberry Hill Farms, Huckleberries is a sativa-dominant cross of Paradise Punch and Zkittlez. Buds are light green in color with purple hairs and its aroma has earthy undertones with a fruity backdrop. The long-lasting high makes for a perfect strain for afternoon adventures. This is one of the strains from Huckleberry Hill Farms that Willie Nelson handpicked for his Willie’s Reserve line.

Not sure if this is the same huckleberry I had about 7 years back or not but if so it’s a tasty potent dank-berry or sweet berry with pungent smell of blackberry to grapes that hits like an Indica more. Very sticky light green with lots of red hairs on clusters of popcorn buds covered in white crys...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Zkittlez
Huckleberries

