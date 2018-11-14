ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Huckleberry Cough
Hybrid

A flavorful rendition of The Cough, Huckleberry Cough folds in genetics from Oregon Huckleberry to create a balanced hybrid with skunky, tart, and sweet aromas. Most consumers will find its effects to be soothing for both body and mind, making it an exceptional strain to keep on-hand for particularly stressful days.

Avatar for lancoschino
Member since 2017
Description is on point. I got a tarty blueberry flavor. Very sedative but I can function🙌🔥
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Powrpuffgrl
Member since 2019
Love it! 🥰 It’s a super chill, happy vibe but can function. Definitely reduces my anxiety and helps me be present.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for spade82mnc
Member since 2019
You won't be able to "wake up and smell the rose's" with this... although it had an aroma of rose's, this stuff will lay you out and rest well. Very helpful to get to sleep.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kelleyc096
Member since 2018
very sweet at first then smoothes out in a wonderful peaceful feeling
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Vince63
Member since 2018
First time experiencing this very relaxing and uplifting strain. Had three back surgeries and this right here is my new favorite for a full body high!💣
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
