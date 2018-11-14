A flavorful rendition of The Cough, Huckleberry Cough folds in genetics from Oregon Huckleberry to create a balanced hybrid with skunky, tart, and sweet aromas. Most consumers will find its effects to be soothing for both body and mind, making it an exceptional strain to keep on-hand for particularly stressful days.
