Ice Bomb
Ice Bomb effects are mostly calming.
Ice Bomb potency is higher THC than average.
Ice Bomb is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Ice Bomb has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ice Bomb, before let us know! Leave a review.
Ice Bomb strain effects
Ice Bomb strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
