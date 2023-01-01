stock photo similar to Ice Cream Sandwich
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Ice Cream Sandwich is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Ice Cream Sandwich typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Ice Cream Sandwich’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Sandwich, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


