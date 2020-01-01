IFC OG by Intergalatikz is a frosty indica strain with pungent terpenes and pleasantly sedating effects. Created by crossing Stardust OG and OG Kush, IFC OG’s light green foliage and skunky, chemical-filled aroma speak to the strain’s lineage and relaxing body effects. Noted for having a THC content between 20-27%, IFC OG’s potent indica genetics make this strain an ideal companion for lazy days.
