  3. Inzane In The Membrane
Sativa

27 reviews

Inzane In The Membrane

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Inzane In The Membrane

Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.

Reviews

27

Most popular in