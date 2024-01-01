stock photo similar to Jack of Diamonds
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Jack of Diamonds

Jack of Diamonds is a hybrid weed strain bred by Connected Cannabis and made from a genetic cross of Jack Herer x Biscotti. It has sweet, sharp and peppery terps with a blend of energizing and talkative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jack of Diamonds, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

