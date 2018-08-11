Jack’s Dragon Girl #7 by Spectrum is a wonderful mixture of potent genetics and happy effects. Created by crossing Jack’s Girl and Dragon Lady, Jack’s Dragon Girl #7 is presumably the seventh and most highly favored phenotype. This strain has a sweet, floral aroma that translates nicely to the flavor. Her 50/50 balanced hybrid genetics give way to a happy, euphoric mental state and a calm, but not heavy buzz in the body. Jack’s Dragon Girl #7 is an excellent strain for consumers looking to elevate mood while staying productive.