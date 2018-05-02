Jack’s Girl by Spectrum is a heartfelt homage to the breeder’s dear friend, Jack Herer. This cannabis strain is the offspring of a G13 mother and an Afpak x White Widow father. The breeder is certain Jack would have loved this flower’s deep hashy aroma and abundance of glistening trichomes. Jack’s Girl is said to be a favorite of veterans, as it can potentially assist with PTSD, stress, and pain by laying heavily on the body while mellowing the mind. Enjoy this hybrid throughout the day, but anticipate more weighted effects with continued consumption.