Jade Kush
aka Jade
Jade Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Jade Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Jade Kush, also known as Jade,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and euphoric. Jade Kush has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Jade Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Jade Kush sensations
Jade Kush helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
