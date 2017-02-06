ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jamaican Dream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jamaican Dream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.4 91 reviews

Jamaican Dream

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 91 reviews

Jamaican Dream

Jamaican Dream is a 90% sativa bred by Eva Seeds using Jamaican genetics. A subtle and sweet flavor carries you through to an elevated mood and weightless euphoria. The effects are light enough to start your day with, making this strain ideal for early treatment of depression and fatigue. Jamaican Dream’s pointed, compact buds will finish their flowering cycle after 42 to 45 days indoors, or at the end of September in outdoor gardens.

Effects

Show all

58 people reported 445 effects
Happy 68%
Uplifted 60%
Energetic 53%
Relaxed 43%
Creative 39%
Stress 34%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 20%
PTSD 18%
Dry mouth 20%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

91

write a review

Find Jamaican Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jamaican Dream nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Jamaican Dream

Products with Jamaican Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jamaican Dream nearby.

Good reads

Show all

7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday
7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday
New Strains Alert: Hollywood OG, Critical Jack, Blackberry Lime Haze, Jamaican Dream, and White Dragon
New Strains Alert: Hollywood OG, Critical Jack, Blackberry Lime Haze, Jamaican Dream, and White Dragon

Most popular in