Jellie Cake
Jellie Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Biscotti with Sunset Sherbet. Consumers say this strain smells like a delicious jelly sandwhich and packs a creamy, sweet taste.
Jellie Cake strain effects
Jellie Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
