Jenni is a lightweight sativa strain grown by Peace Naturals Project Inc. in Canada. A sweet fruity aroma emanates from Jenni’s pointed buds, providing a flavorful precursor to this strain’s soothing, clear-headed effects. With a modest THC level that typically reaches just 10%, Jenni allows you to remain functional and productive throughout the day. These easy-to-manage effects makes Jenni a great choice for novice consumers who need to treat aches, pains, and other symptoms without the anxiety that often comes with too much THC.