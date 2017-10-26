ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Jericho Haze

Jericho Haze

Jericho Haze in an Indian landrace sativa that was transplanted stateside by Vidl of Oregon. This strain was backcrossed to emphasize and stabilize its alluring attributes, including a sweet melon and strawberry aroma and energetic physical effects. Jericho Haze offers an intense physical energy that hits hard and fades slow, leading to a stimulated appetite as the high fades. Its dark leaves and copper hairs are a stark contrast against the frosted, nearly blue buds that develop over a naturally long flowering cycle. Utilize Jericho Haze to combat lethargy while stimulating appetite. 

