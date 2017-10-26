Jericho Haze in an Indian landrace sativa that was transplanted stateside by Vidl of Oregon. This strain was backcrossed to emphasize and stabilize its alluring attributes, including a sweet melon and strawberry aroma and energetic physical effects. Jericho Haze offers an intense physical energy that hits hard and fades slow, leading to a stimulated appetite as the high fades. Its dark leaves and copper hairs are a stark contrast against the frosted, nearly blue buds that develop over a naturally long flowering cycle. Utilize Jericho Haze to combat lethargy while stimulating appetite.