ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Phishhead Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Phishhead Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 8 reviews

Phishhead Kush

aka Phish Kush

Phishhead Kush

Phishhead Kush, named in homage to the American rock band, is an indica strain that was passed down from an older grower to the cultivators at The Clinic in Colorado. This heavy-handed strain descends from age-old Afghani indicas and inherits a spicy, woody aroma that comes to life when ground up. Heavy hypnotic effects lead the way, leaving both mind and body feeling blissfully pacified. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

write a review

Find Phishhead Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Phishhead Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Phishhead Kush
User uploaded image of Phishhead Kush

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Phishhead Kush
First strain child
Jim OG
child
Second strain child
YEM OG
child

Products with Phishhead Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Phishhead Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More
New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More