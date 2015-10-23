Phishhead Kush, named in homage to the American rock band, is an indica strain that was passed down from an older grower to the cultivators at The Clinic in Colorado. This heavy-handed strain descends from age-old Afghani indicas and inherits a spicy, woody aroma that comes to life when ground up. Heavy hypnotic effects lead the way, leaving both mind and body feeling blissfully pacified.
