Hybrid

Sleepy Joe OG

Sleepy Joe OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Joseph OG and an unknown strain. Sleepy Joe OG is 34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sleepy Joe OG effects include sleepy, relaxed, and confused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sleepy Joe OG when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Snoop Dogg, Sleepy Joe OG features flavors like earthy, piney, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sleepy Joe OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sleepy Joe OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

