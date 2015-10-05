ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. J's Famous Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of J's Famous Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 4 reviews

J's Famous Kush

J's Famous Kush

J’s Famous Kush is a cross of three Northern Californian hybrids. The resinous colas carry a strong skunky smell and produce sweet earthy flavors, with notes of black pepper and hash. The effects from J’s Famous Kush provide a euphoric burst that is surprisingly uplifting for a strain dominated by indica genetics.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find J's Famous Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry J's Famous Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of J's Famous Kush
User uploaded image of J's Famous Kush

Products with J's Famous Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for J's Famous Kush nearby.