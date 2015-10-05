J’s Famous Kush is a cross of three Northern Californian hybrids. The resinous colas carry a strong skunky smell and produce sweet earthy flavors, with notes of black pepper and hash. The effects from J’s Famous Kush provide a euphoric burst that is surprisingly uplifting for a strain dominated by indica genetics.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Find J's Famous Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry J's Famous Kush nearby.
Photos
Products with J's Famous Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for J's Famous Kush nearby.