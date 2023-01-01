stock photo similar to Jungle Lava
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Jungle Lava

Jungle Lava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jamaican Lambsbread and Purple Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Jungle Lava is known to have a THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Jungle Lava features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Jungle Lava typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Jungle Lava's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Lava, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Jungle Lava

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Jungle Lava products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Jungle Lava near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight