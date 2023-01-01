Jungle Lava
Jungle Lava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jamaican Lambsbread and Purple Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Jungle Lava is known to have a THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Jungle Lava features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Jungle Lava typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Jungle Lava's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Lava, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
